This is where Hull City's owners rank alongside EVERY Championship club - including Leeds United, Huddersfield Town & Barnsley

It's every fan's dream - well, second to actually pulling on the team shirt - and those fortunate enough to be at the helm of a side have a major responsibility on their shoulders to cherish and maintain the club. Here's a look at how the 2019 Ownership Survey has ranked the owners of every Championship club's owners, with data derived from fan feedback, ranked from best to worst.

1. Luton Town Overall fan satisfaction rating: 96/100 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Brentford Overall fan satisfaction rating: 93.25/100 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Bristol City Overall fan satisfaction rating: 93.22/100 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Derby County Overall fan satisfaction rating: 88.95/100 Getty Buy a Photo

View more