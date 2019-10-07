This was for the Huddersfield Town fans says Danny Cowley after derby triumph over Hull City

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley has dedicated his side’s landmark success over Yorkshire rivals Hull City to the club’s stoic fans – who saw the Terriers win at home for the first time in seven-and-a-half months.

Derby joy: Karlan Grant, centre, is congratulated on his openingt goal in Huddersfield Town's 3-0 win over Hull City. Picture: Graham Crowther.

A morale-boosting afternoon saw Town move out of the Championship relegation zone after securing their first triumph on a Saturday since April 14, 2018, with their wait for a victory having stretched back 539 days.

In the process, Town, who won 1-0 at Stoke City last Tuesday, registered back-to-back wins for the first time since August, 2017, with the hosts netting three goals in 14 second-half minutes to run out emphatic 3-0 winners.

Cowley, who hailed the game-changing contribution of substitute Juninho Bacuna, who immediately set up Karlan Grant’s opener before finding the net himself, said: “It was good for our supporters and we needed that. For twenty-odd thousand who have been here through everything, it was great to put some smiles on their faces.

“There were some real positives, but what is very important for us is that we do not get carried away.

“They (supporters) are intelligent enough to know it has been a good week.

“But this is going to be a tough journey and ups and downs and bumps along the way. Hopefully, they have seen enough togetherness and fight to give us all hope.

“I am pleased for the players as it has been 26 days since we have come in and it has been pretty relentless.

“We have worked at a real intensity, trained incredibly hard and had long video meetings and individual and departmental meetings.

“It has been long days for them and we all got our rewards for the hard work.

“We have just got to reconnect with supporters. We are trying to do that through good honest hard work and show some determination, resilience and fight and I think they can see that. We are fighting for a cause. ”

By contrast, Hull City chief Grant McCann was left to reflect on a bitterly disappointing occasion as his Tigers side endured the polar opposite in emotions against a White Rose rival – four days on from an uplifting win over Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a day when the East Yorkshire side produced a sub-standard performance and McCann has warned his players that he will not tolerate a replication – and has a firm message in that regard after seeing Hull drop down to 16th in the table.

McCann, who revealed that midfielder Jackson Irvine missed the game due to a family issue, said: “I said it during the week that it has been an okay start.

“But I have said to the group that if you are happy to be sat 14th, 15th and 16th in this league then come and tell me so I can move you on in January. It is as simple as that.

“My standards are not that and I need every single one of them with me.

“I will not let it happen (standards dropping). If I see any standards dropping, they will be pulled and they will be told. Ultimately, it is my job to find that out.”