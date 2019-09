A number of second tier sides are likely to sell and loan players, as they look to trim their squads ahead of the international break. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest gossip and news from the Championship...

1. Millers close to landing Leeds United target Rotherham United are close to landing Rangers winger Jake Hastie, who was believed to have rejected a move to Leeds United earlier in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

2. Royals look to offload forward in Belgium loan Reading striker Tom Holmes looks set to join Belgian outfit KSV Roeselare on loan until the end of the season, as the Royal look to trim their wealth of striking options. (Get Reading)

3. Forest winger close to big money move Spanish side UD Almeria are believed to be on the verge of landing Nottingham Forest wonderkid Arvin Appiah, in a deal worth a hefty 8m. However, he could be loaned to an EFL instead. (The Sun)

4. Terriers cash in on winger Serbian side Red Star Belgrade have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, who made 93 appearances for the Terriers during a four year spell. (BBC Sport)

