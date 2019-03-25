Three Lions keep it simple as wingers pave way for five-goal win

ENGLAND manager Gareth Southgate was delighted that his side executed their game plan expertly in Podgoric, leading to an emphatic win after recovering from the blow of going a goal down.

On his side’s performance, Southgate said: “I am really pleased.

“The game was a simple one. We talked all week about using our width and using our wingers and our wingers were very productive on the night.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi put in a fabulous performance in which he showed what he had showed us all week.

“I don’t need to speak, his performance spoke. With young players it is always up to them.

“You can see the talent; the application with us has been excellent. He has got to continue that, this is a great step forward for him.

“But like any player you have got to continue to improve.”

Asked about the racist chanting, Southgate claimed he had heard Danny Rose getting abused, but had yet to speak to Raheem Sterling about any chants which may have been aimed at him.

He said: “I definitely heard abuse on Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game. There is no doubt in my mind that happened and we we will make sure that is reported officially. That is not acceptable.

“I am not sure yet (on Sterling). I have had a quick chat with Danny because I heard what happened there. I haven’t had chance to speak with Raheem yet, but whatever happened we will report.

“I don’t want to speculate, but I know what I heard, so as I say we will definitely deal with it in the right way and we have got to make sure we support our players.”