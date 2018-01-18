Thursday’s transfer gossip: Owls look to Holland | Bradford land defender | Boro trio in demand

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are closing in on the signing of Dutch midfielder Joey Pelupessy and have also been linked with Feyenoord left-back Miquel Nelom.

Reports in Holland suggest that Owls head coach Jos Luhukay is set for a double raid in his homeland, with Pelupessy set to be confirmed as a Wednesday player shortly.

Owls chief Jos Luhukay: Into the market.

The Heracles Almelo captain, 24, was scheduled to undergo a medical on Wednesday evening and looks set to become Luhukay’s first signing for the club.

Pelupessy has made 119 appearances for Heracles since arriving from FC Twente in 2014.

The defensive midfielder will give Luhukay another option in midfield, where he has been without Sam Hutchinson, Kieran Lee and Barry Bannan.

According to Dutch reports, the Owls and Birmingham City have also contacted the agent of Nelom.

Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala: Wanted by Aitor Karanka.

The Rotterdam club are to allow Nelom a departure on reasonable terms, because of the long service he has given to the club.

At the Dutch club since 2011, the Eredivisie side are ‘willing to cooperate’ with January transfer approaches for Nelom, yet to make a decision about his next destination.

Blackpool have accepted a bid from League One rivals Bradford City for defender Kelvin Mellor.

The Bantams had an offer rejected over the weekend but they have since come back with an improved second offer, which has been accepted by the Seasiders.

Wigan Athletic are also thought to be keen, but Bradford are leading the chase for the Crewe-born defender, although a deal is not yet cut and dried.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest chief Aitor Karanka is keen on a reunion with three players at former club Middlesbrough - Daniel Ayala, Grant Leadbitter and Adam Clayton, although the chances of that happening this month do not appear strong

Both Ayala and Leadbitter have established themselves in Tony Pulis’s Boro XI and have started each of the new manager’s three league games in charge, while Clayton has come off the bench in the past two games.