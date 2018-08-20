Tigers must combat physical threat, says Hull City chief

MANAGER Nigel Adkins is preparing for a different test of Hull City’s credentials as they head to the New York Stadium tonight.

Confidence took a battering in defeat to Blackburn Rovers even though it was only a 1-0 scoreline at the KCom Stadium on Saturday.

Now the Tigers face another promoted team in Rotherham and manager Adkins is prepared for a different challenge.

“It’s going to be tough because they are a big physical outfit, the ball is going to be coming into our box and we have to deal with it,” said Adkins, who will be without left-back Stephen Kingsley as he undergoes concussion protocol.

“Blackburn were a good side and Rotherham will play a different way and we will have to stand up to that. The other side of it is that we will have to play the sort of game we want to play.

“They are a massive threat. They will get the ball forward, get it in the box and will be a big threat from set plays, free-kicks, long throws, corners. It’s going to be a physical game and we have to be ready for that, but we want to play good football.”

Hull are still seeking their first Championship win of the season and asked if the Blackburn defeat highlighted just how tough it will be this season Adkins replied: “Not to me, hopefully to everybody else. I am trying to keep the spirit among the players, among the supporters and the togetherness.”

Flank player Jarrod Bowen is also looking to hit the goal trail again, but says three points are more important.

“It would lift the mood. We were gutted to have lost against Blackburn, but picking up three points away from home would be ideal,” he said.

“The manager and coaching staff will have done their homework on Rotherham and we will work on what their game is and try and nullify it. This is the Championship and you have got to try and be ready for every battle that comes in every game.

“They will want to come out and prove a point after what happened to them the last time they were in the Championship. They will have a bee in their bonnet about that. We are away and have to be disciplined, concentrate and be organised and nick the three points on the day.”

Reece Burke and Dan Batty are back in contention after recovering from knocks sustained in the League Cup at Sheffield United.