30th January 2022 - Championship rumours

The Tigers enjoyed their third successive victory with a 2-0 win over Swansea City this weekend – conceding zero goals in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They now sit 18th in the Championship and are 12 points above the relegation zone.

Up next is Preston North End, who are five points ahead of them in the table.