The Bantams have not won any of their last six matches and are 10th in League Two. Like the side they sit a place above on goal difference, they expect better.

But they have only lost one, in extra-time against an Exeter City side fielding an extra substitute in the FA Cup, and the treatment room is becoming a much lonelier place than for much of the season.

“It looks like we’re just going to have Andy Cook and we’re assessing Oscar Threlkeld to see if he’s available or not,” revealed Adams.

POTENTIAL RETURN: Andy Cook has not played for Bradford City since the end of October but could feature at Tranmere Rovers tonight. Picture: Getty Images.

“It’s the first time since the start of the season we’ve nearly had a full squad to choose from and it definitely helps us.”

Only being 10th does not faze the Scot.

“Where you sit at this moment in time in the league table means nothing,” he insisted. “One team out of the top seven (this time in 2020) got promoted last season, that was Cheltenham Town.

“Where you sit now is irrelevant, it’s where you sit after the 46th game. Newport County had 36 points at this stage of the season and didn’t get promoted. Forest Green were in the top seven last season and probably the season before - didn’t get promoted. It doesn’t matter a jot where you’re at at this moment in time.”

LONG WAY TO GO: Bradford manager Derek Adams says league positions at this stage of the season "mean nothing". Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Last six games: Tranmere Rovers DLWWLL; Bradford City DLDDDD

Referee: M Coy (Durham)