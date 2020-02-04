Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers - Why Keepmoat is an attractive option for Premier League talent

Doncaster Rovers had to turn down some youth internationals in the January transfer window because too many top clubs wanted their leading youngsters to have a Keepmoat Stadium education.

Now manager Darren Moore is keen for Rovers to tap into their own juniors more.

TOP DESTINATION: Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore. 'Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe'.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey and winger Jason Lokilo are in contention to make their Doncaster debuts at Tranmere Rovers tonight, having joined on loan from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively on deadline day.

Ben Sheaf is on loan from Arsenal, Niall Ennis and Cameron John from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Seny Dieng from Queens Park Rangers.

“The beautiful thing for us is the Premier League clubs want to send us their best players, which is credit to everybody here,” says Moore. “We’re seen as a football club where clubs can send their rising stars to get the next part of their careers going.

“Hopefully we see more and more come this way, but they’ve got to be the right players.

“When they come here they’re expected to come of age but if they have the ability, the opportunity’s there to integrate into a team and a system and it will benefit us and benefit them in the long run if they do.

“A lot of these clubs do a recce on us first. We’ve had some wonderful reports back and we’ve got some wonderful links with these clubs that we’re forging better contacts with.

“We’ve been invited in to speak to those clubs with regards to next season and they’ve sent representatives to look at our facilities and look at us train with a view to the seasons ahead.

“We want to get Doncaster Rovers back on the map and have our name spoken about at these top clubs.

IMPRESSIVE: Doncaster Rovers' loan signing, Ben Sheaf. Picture: Marie Caley.

“I think the training ground, the togetherness of the players, the training we do, the style of play, the structure of the club, the organisation are all telling factors (in clubs loaning players to Rovers).

“In this transfer window we’ve turned down good players because we can only bring six loans in but there’s been clubs contact us about taking top, top young players – Welsh internationals, Irish under-21s.”

Moore is a coach who gets a kick out of developing youngsters.

“I enjoy coaching young emerging talent which just needs the opportunity,” he says. “I like the freshness they bring, their approach, their hunger to play and show everybody what they’re about. But there are parts of the game we have to try and give them.

“They need that experience, but they have to play games to get it.

“There are opportunities for younger ones here and I’m talking about our own players as well.

“We’ve got some wonderfully talented under-18s and the door’s open for them.

“The programme and the structure’s there for them to progress into our first team.

“The bit should be between their teeth.”

Doncaster had to fight off plenty of competition to sign versatile midfielder Ramsey.

“We knew about Jacob a good few months before the window opened – were we going to get him? That was the question,” says Moore.

“There were half a dozen clubs showing an interest, I think, and Villa wanted to carry on developing him so I’m glad both clubs worked together.

“I just thought the style of player he is, and the age he is – 18 – he’s more than capable of stepping in. He’s a good footballer, a clever player who knows the game and has got the physicality to deal with it.”

At 21, Belgian Lokilo has not made the same strides forward, and Doncaster could look to do a permanent deal if he impresses.

“He’s quick, his feet are quick and he’s come with a freshness and an appetite,” was Moore’s assessment.

“The fans will see a different type of attacking player. He’s really comfortable with the ball at his feet and he’s got one or two tricks up his sleeve.”

Not all Doncaster’s four January additions are green, and striker Devante Cole has joined from Wigan Athletic with a track record of League One goals and promotions.

Goals were Rovers’ top priority in January, so Cole comes with a pressure of expectation he is looking forward to.

“I’ve probably developed massively since my first loan with Barnsley at 19 (in 2014-15),” he says.

“I’ve played in League One and gone up to play in the Championship.

“I’ve always seen it as my job to score goals, so I don’t really see it as a pressure.

“I think we’ve got a good chance of getting into the top six because no one’s running away with it. I’ve been in League One before when two teams are running away with it.”

Last six games: Tranmere Rovers DLWLLL; Doncaster Rovers WWLDWL.

Referee: L Doughty (Lancashire).

Last time: Tranmere Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers 2, October 23, 2012, League One.