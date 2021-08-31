Via Leon Wobschall

NEIL WARNOCK has voiced his relief after finally completing the signing of Slovenian international forward Andraz Sporar - who has provided Middlesbrough with another much-needed striking option.

Boro had been trailing the Sporting Lisbon marksman for the past few weeks and he has now finally sealed his move to Teesside on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.Sporar, 27, boasted an excellent goalscoring record and has scored 141 goals in over 300 career appearances.

He was the top goalscorer for two successive seasons in the Slovakian top-flight and scored an outstanding 34 goals in 36 games with Slovan Bratislava, while also lifting the Slovak Super Liga title in 2019.A lack of goals was widely credited as the chief reason for Boro’s inability to last the Championship play-off pace last term, with no player reaching double figures.

The club’s top-scorer was Duncan Watmore, who netted nine times after joining last Autumn.While Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks have made impressive starts to their Boro careers, Warnock has consistently hammered home the need for more firepower and the arrival of Sporar should help increase the club’s potency in the final third.