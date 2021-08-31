We’ll be updating our live blog throughout the day as we get news for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Yorkshire transfer deadline day blog
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 18:40
- The transfer deadline window closes at 11pm tonight
- Plenty of ins and outs expected at all 11 of our clubs
- Dan James makes switch to Leeds from Man Utd
Bantams close to one more signing before the deadline
Bradford City are hoping to make one more signing tonight, despite being involved in the Football League Trophy this evening.
Chief executive Ryan Sparks has confirmed to BBC Radio West Yorkshire the club has agreed terms with a League Two striker, who will undergo a medical whilst his new team-mates take on Lincoln City at Valley Parade.
The Bantams signed Alex Gilliead, Liam Ridehalgh, Lee Angol, Oscar Threlkeld, Abo Eisa, Andy Cook, Fiacre Kelleher, Yann Songo’o and Caolan Lavery before the season started.
Middlesbrough add some experience in midfield
MIDDLESBROUGH have followed up the signing of Slovenian international forward Andraz Sporar with the addition of Cameroonian midfielder James Lea Siliki.
The arrival of Sporting Lisbon marksman Sporar, who the club have been trailing for some time, has provided the club with another much-needed additional goalscoring option. He has joined on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign. Sporar, 27, boasted an excellent goalscoring record and has scored 141 goals in over 300 career appearances. He was the top goalscorer for two successive seasons in the Slovakian top-flight and scored an outstanding 34 goals in 36 games with Slovan Bratislava, while also lifting the Slovak Super Liga title in 2019.
Rotherham and Doncaster battle for Grigg’s signature
SOUTH YORKSHIRE rivals Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers are fighting it out to sign Sunderland striker Will Grigg, writes Leon Wobschall.
The one-time Northern Ireland international has been told he can leave the Stadium of Light if a suitable offer comes in ahead of the deadline and both the Millers and Rovers are making their pitch to sign the 30-year-old.
Rovers - without a win in League One so far this season and propping up the table - have been handed a welcome boost with the news that the club’s board have made more funds available ahead of the transfer deadline to aid manager Richie Wellens’s quest to bring in a couple of new recruits in the final third.
Millers boss Paul Warne has made no secret of his desire to bring in another forward option to boost the club’s firepower.
Leeds United youngster makes permanent move to Wrexham
Young Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah completes permanent move to National League outfit Wrexham.
Hull City youngster heads out on loan to Scunthorpe United
HULL CITY midfielder Harry Wood has become the latest young Tigers player to head out on loan after linking up with League Two outfit Scunthorpe United for the rest of the season.
Wood, 19, made his City debut in their Carabao Cup tie against Wigan earlier this month and has now been allowed to head out to the Iron to aid his development.
His loan departure follows the exit of teenage defender Andy Smith, who joined Salford City on loan for the remainder of the campaign on Monday.
Tom Eaves is attracting interest from League One clubs, while on the incoming front, Hull remain keen on Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater as they bid to bring in the player before the 11pm deadline.
Dan James: How the new £25m man fits in at Leeds United
Two-and-a-half years later than planned, Leeds United have signed Dan James.
Dan James to Leeds United.
Relief for Boro boss after landing Andraz Sporar
Via Leon Wobschall
NEIL WARNOCK has voiced his relief after finally completing the signing of Slovenian international forward Andraz Sporar - who has provided Middlesbrough with another much-needed striking option.
Boro had been trailing the Sporting Lisbon marksman for the past few weeks and he has now finally sealed his move to Teesside on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.Sporar, 27, boasted an excellent goalscoring record and has scored 141 goals in over 300 career appearances.
He was the top goalscorer for two successive seasons in the Slovakian top-flight and scored an outstanding 34 goals in 36 games with Slovan Bratislava, while also lifting the Slovak Super Liga title in 2019.A lack of goals was widely credited as the chief reason for Boro’s inability to last the Championship play-off pace last term, with no player reaching double figures.
The club’s top-scorer was Duncan Watmore, who netted nine times after joining last Autumn.While Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks have made impressive starts to their Boro careers, Warnock has consistently hammered home the need for more firepower and the arrival of Sporar should help increase the club’s potency in the final third.
On Sporar, linked with SPL giants Celtic in late 2019, Warnock said: “He was a player who was highlighted early in the summer. “We chased and persevered and we’ve got it over the line. He’ll be a more than useful addition to the squad. We’ve only got Uche and Josh (Coburn) so we’re delighted to get him.”
Barnsley FC Deadline Day: Have they done enough, what's left to do
BARNSLEY'S focus ahead of the transfer deadline - in terms of potential incoming deals - is specifically centred on two areas - the left-hand side of defence and central midfield.