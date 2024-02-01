Transfer Deadline Day Live: Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Yorkshire's clubs looking to beat deadline
What work are Yorkshire’s 11 Premier League and EFL clubs going to do in the final hours of the transfer window.
Here’s the details of when the window closes.
Deadline day LIVE - The Yorkshire Post
Good morning football fans, here is is Transfer Deadline Day, Thursday, February 1.
Let's see what the day has in store for the likes of Leeds, Sheffield United , Wednesday and the rest.
Here's a look at what business Leeds United are expecting to do...
Unhandled: html
When is the deadline?
Not sure exactly when the deadline is? Here are all the key details you need.
It's nearly here...
Good evening and welcome to The Yorkshire Post's deadline day live blog.
The January transfer window will slam shut tomorrow (February 1) and we will be keeping you up to date right up until the deadline.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.