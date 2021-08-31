We’ll be updating our live blog throughout the day as we get news for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 24:55
- The transfer deadline window closes at 11pm tonight
- Plenty of ins and outs expected at all 11 of our clubs
- All eyes on Elland Road as Dan James is expected to make switch from fierce rivals Manchester United
LEEDS UNITED are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United and former target Daniel James.
Rounding up some of Monday night’s business ...
A number of deals went through on a busy Bank Holiday Monday, most notably former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane joining Sheffield United on a season-long loan - Read more HERE - while Huddersfield Town brought in West Ham United striker Mipo Odubeko, as reported by Leon Wobschall HERE.
Barnsley, meanwhile, allowed midfielder Herbie Kane to join Oxford United on loan - read more about that move HERE
All you need to know about the Transfer Deadline Day window ...
When does the transfer window close for Premier League and EFL clubs? - as Barnsley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Doncaster Rovers aim to complete last-minute deals
Transfer deadline day is fast approaching with some Yorkshire clubs still keen to get deals completed before the deadline.