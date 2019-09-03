Transfer Deadline Day Review – Bradford City, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United get late deals done

STRIKER Aramide Oteh says he is ready to seize his latest opportunity after signing on loan for Bradford City from Queens Park Rangers.

The 20-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate agreed a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day for League One and League Two clubs.

MOVING ON: Vurnon Anita, in action for Leeds United against Sunderland. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Later in the day, the Bantams added midfielder Dylan Connolly – also on a season-long loan deal – from League One AFC Wimbledon.

“I am very excited to be joining such a big club, with a fantastic fanbase,” said Oteh, who spent last season on loan with Walsall, after making his competitive debut for the London club in 2017.

“I have spoken to a lot of people about the club and the gaffer, from those who I have played with, who have previously worked under him, and they have nothing but good things to say.

“When my opportunity comes, I want to take it and really make my mark as a Bradford player. Competition for places is something I have faced for a number of years and it drives me on.”

PASTURES NEW: Jake Wright has moved to Doncaster Rovers on loan. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Elsewhere, Sheffield United defender Jake Wright joined League One strugglers Bolton Wanderers on loan until early January.

The 33-year-old was unbeaten as a Blade in the club’s League One title success, before featuring 22 times in the 2017-18 Championship campaign.

After moving to Bramall Lane from Oxford United in the summer of 2016, Wright has made a total of 52 appearances for the Blades.

He will be joined at the University of Bolton stadium by midfielder Ali Crawford, who has seen his contract with Doncaster Rovers terminated by mutual consent.

The Scottish-born 28-year-old moved to Rovers last summer and went on to make 44 competitive appearances, scoring three goals.

Rovers brought in defender Donervon Daniels on loan from Luton Town.

Leeds United had a busy day when they sent Laurens De Bock to League One Sunderland on loan for the season, Conor Shaughnessy to Mansfield Town for a similar spell, while releasing Vurnon Anita and teenage Republic of Ireland midfielder Callum Nicell.

Former Netherlands international Anita saw his contract terminated by mutual consent after a two-year stay at Elland Road that brought about only 14 league starts and 22 appearances in total after his switch from Newcastle United in the summer of 2017.

Rangers’ Jake Hastie has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club after leaving Motherwell this summer.

But he has only played twice for Steven Gerrard’s side this season, prompting the switch to South Yorkshire under Paul Warne.

Elsewhere, Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Roma on loan for the rest of the season while full-back Matteo Darmian has swapped Manchester United for Parma in a £3.6m deal.

Liverpool have sold youth-team striker Bobby Duncan to Serie A outfit Fiorentina, while Javier Hernandez has left West Ham for Spanish side Sevilla.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has moved to Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag on loan, while former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has joined Serie A side Napoli.