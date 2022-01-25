Middlesbrough, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town have been the busiest of Yorkshire's clubs with the quartet already bringing a number of players through the door.

Sheffield United, Barnsley, Hull City and Huddersfield have yet to make any signings this month with those clubs now given until Monday to get any deals completed.

With Yorkshire's sides fighting for promotion and aiming to avoid relegation, there could yet be plenty of activity ahead of and on deadline.

Here is all you need to know about the remainder of the transfer window.

When is deadline day and what time does the window close?

The transfer window closes next week on Monday, January 31st. Clubs will need to have their deal sheets completed by 11pm in order to get any players through the door.

What has happened so far?

DEADLINE DAY: Yorkshire clubs have less than a week to wrap up their transfer business. Picture: Getty Images.

Middlesbrough have signed five players as they look to mount a promotion challenge under Chris Wilder while Bradford, Harrogate and Doncaster have both recruited four new players each.

All of the transfer activity that has happened so far this month can be found HERE.

What business could still get done?

Leeds United are targeting Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg but have already seen bids knocked back for the player.

It has been quiet window for Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town but given their lofty positions in their respective leagues, both clubs will probably hope it stays that way.

Barnsley and Hull will hope to get some business done, with the Tykes floundering in the relegation zone while City's new owners could look to splash some cash to help secure their club's place in the second tier.