Transfer Gossip (December 11): Reading target Barnsley striker | Leeds United to unveil new face | Defender not returning to Doncaster

READING boss Jaap Stam has identified Barnsley’s Tom Bradshaw as a major January transfer target.

The Welsh international has netted 11 times for the Reds this season and has attracted interest from several Championship clubs, including Ipswich Town and QPR.

WANTED MAN: Barnsley's Tom Bradshaw. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Shrewsbury-born striker began his career at Aberystwyth Town before moving to his home town club 2009.

He went on to play 98 games for Shrewsbury, scoring 17 goals, before sealing a transfer to Walsall.

Bradshaw found profilic form at Bescott Stadium, scoring 40 goals in 86 games before moving to Championship side Barnsley.

On his interest in Bradshaw, Royals boss Stam said: “There are certain players within the league we’re looking at, but everything is about how much financially we can do.”

INTEREST: Rotherham United's Lee Frecklington. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Leeds United will officially announce the signing of Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge today.

The Whites have secured the left-back’s signature for a fee in the region of £1.5million. De Bock has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

He was snapped yesterday posing with a Leeds shirt.

Middlesbrough are eyeing up a move for Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi.

The 26-year old right-winger currently plays for Norwegian side Aalesunds FK, and they have set a £600,000 asking price plus add-ons for the midfielder.

Gyasi’s performances have put plenty of clubs on high alert, including both Sunderland and Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, but it is Boro who look in pole position to secure his services.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Norwich City defender Harry Toffolo will not be returning to the club this month.

Toffolo spent most of the first half of the season on loan with Doncaster until a broken foot forced his return to Norwich in December, with Ferguson’s big priority being to land Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman on a permanent basis.

Mansfield Town and Lincoln City are chasing Rotherham United midfielder Lee Frecklington.

The 32-year-old, who is a double promotion winner at the Millers, has reportedly emerged as a target for the League Two clubs.

The Red Imps are Frecklington’s hometown club, while Mansfield are managed by ex-Millers boss Steve Evans and set to offer him an attractive financial package.

The Millers have been linked with a move for Bury striker Michael Smith.