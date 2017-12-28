Transfer Gossip (December 28): Huddersfield Town eye Monaco duo | Yorkshire clubs face-off for League One star | Ex-Middlesbrough trainee in demand

Here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs as the January transfer window draws ever nearer.

Huddersfield Town are being linked with a move for Monaco defender Almamy Toure.

Town boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window and has made defensive reinforcements one of his major priorities.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are also said to be monitoring Toure’s team-mate Terence Kongolo.

The 23-year-old former Feyenoord player has been on the fringes at Monaco since arriving in the summer and has been linked with a loan move.

Bordeaux are also said to be keen.

Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Hull City are being tipped to make January moves for Scunthorpe United’s £1m rated winger Hakeeb Adelakun, but face fierce competition from elsewhere.

Adelakun’s contract with the Iron expires in the summer and they are keen to tie him up on a longer contract. However, they may have to resign to losing him in January for a fee to prevent them from seeing him depart on a free transfer in the summer.

Sunderland are also keen on signing the 21-year-old - and appear to be the current favourites - with top-flight side Crystal Palace also credited with an interest.

Hull City are also weighing up a move for Kilmarnock and Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones.

The 23-year-old, who was given his international debut in November, has also been watched by Burnley, Rangers and Norwich City in recent weeks as they consider making offers next month for the former Middlesbrough trainee, who has 18 months left on contract.