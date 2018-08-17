Transfer gossip, Friday: Leeds United end interest in League One forward | Middlesbrough still chasing Premier League winger | Sheffield United want Boro play-maker

With the loan transfer deadline looming, clubs across Yorkshire are vying to sign reinforcements to bolster their squads before the end of the month.

Leeds United have reportedly pulled out of a potential deal to sign Peterborough striker Marcus Maddison.

No move: Peterborough's Marcus Maddison, right.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Phil Hay confirmed on Twitter that Maddison is not a player the Whites are tracking, following heavy speculation linking to forward to Leeds.

United have also been in the market for a defender but according to reports in Turkey, the Whites have been ‘rejected’ by Iranian defender Majid Hossei, with the defender preferring a move to Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has warned that his side will ‘fall away’ in the promotion race if they fail to sign reinforcements before the end of the month.

This week, Middlesbrough officials have reportedly held talks with a number of clubs, with Everton winger Yannick Bolasie remaining a top target for the Riverside club.

One potential outgoing for Boro is midfielder Marvin Johnson, with the winger being eyed by Sheffield United. However, it is believed that any potential loan move for the player is being held up, as Pulis looks to bring in a replacement before allowing the former Oxford player to leave.