Transfer Gossip (Friday): Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United try to force loan deals over the line after window closes

Deadline Day is over but Championship clubs can still do business on loan. Here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

Montpellier have registered an interest in signing Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, according to French news outlet L’Equipe.

Middlesbrough may move for Everton's Mo Besic in the loan market (Picture: PA)

The Ligue 1 could now be set for talks with the Poland international winger, with European clubs still able to buy players ahead of a deadline of August 31.

Montpellier, who won the French top flight in 2012, are keen to utilise the window and bring Kamil Grosicki back to Ligue 1 from the Championship.

Grosicki joined the Tigers in January 2017 from Rennes for a fee of around £7 million.

Meanwhile, EFL clubs are now focusing on the loan market, with clubs allowed to sign players on standard loan or on loan with a future option to buy until the end of this month.

Everton midfielder Mo Besic, who missed out on a £6m move to Middlesbrough on deadline day due to issues regarding agents’ fees, is being strongly tipped to head to Teesside on loan with a view to a permanent move.

A loan move for Blues winger Yannic Bolaise could also transpire.

Boro endured a frustrating end to the window after being in the hunt to sign a number of players only to fall short, much to the intense frustration of manager Tony Pulis.

Leeds United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of striker Moussa Konate after the player’s agent revealed that he would ‘open’ to a move to England, with a loan deal mooted, according to reports in France.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare is set to sign for Swansea City.

Aston Villa and Leeds have both been linked with moves for the 21-year-old, who is a free agent after rejecting a new contract at Hillsborough over the summer.

Sheffield United midfielder Lee Evans has joined Wigan Athletic on loan, with the move to become permanent in January.

The 24-year-old was the subject of plenty of speculation linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane ahead of the deadline and despite no permanent deal being struck, he has now moved to the north-west on loan until January 1.

Former Wolves schemer Evans enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Latics under Paul Cook last season, prior to heading to Bramall Lane.

Cook said: “We loved working with Lee last season and our supporters know all about the quality he brings to our squad.

“Lee played quite a few games in the Championship last season and is involved with the Wales squad as well, so he has great pedigree and we hope he picks up where he left off here at the DW Stadium.”

Rotherham United are hoping to complete at least one loan signing today and have been linked with a renewed move for Brighton midfielder Richie Towell.

Doncaster Rovers are still expected to complete the signing of former Leeds United midfielder Romario Vieira in the coming weeks, despite complications regarding finalising the deal.