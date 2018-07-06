Transfer gossip, Friday: Reds midfielder exits | Tigers want defender | Leeds full-back on move

HIBERNIAN are set to finalise the signing of Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan today.

The Easter Road side are hopeful of concluding the deal ahead of UEFA’s registration deadline, allowing the 22-year-old to face Faroese side NSI Runavik in the Europa League first qualifying round.

On his way: Stevie Mallan.

The 22-year-old Scotland Under-21 international will travel to Edinburgh today for a medical.

The former St Mirren player started just five games for Barnsley last season.

Hull City, in talks to sign Dutch Under-21 centre-back Jordy de Wijs from PSV Eindhoven, are also interested in Yeovil Town defender Tom James, but face competition from Swansea City, with Aston Villa and Bristol City also keeping tabs on the player.

Peterborough United are poised to sign Leeds United left-back Tyler Denton on a season-long loan, with a deal set to be completed today.

Wanted by Hull: Yeovil Town's Tom James, left.

Denton has made just three cup starts for Leeds, scoring one goal in a Football League Cup tie at Luton in 2016.

The 22 year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two side Port Vale, making 21 appearances. The loan was cut short for personal reasons.

Middlesbrough record £15m signing Britt Assombalonga, who did not feature in their opening pre-season friendly at Sturm Graz due to a niggle, is being linked with Birmingham City - managed by the man who brought him to Boro in Garry Monk - and Aitor Karanka’s Nottingham Forest, his former club.

Boro manager Tony Pulis is known to be looking for at least one new striker this summer, and he is also willing to let Denmark international Martin Braithwaite – a target for Bordeaux and Lazio – to leave if the right offer comes along.

On way out: Leeds United left-back Tyler Denton.

Defender Ben Gibson and former Barnsley centre-back Alfie Mawson are being eyed by Everton.