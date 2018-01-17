Transfer Gossip (January 17): Leeds United eye Rangers’ midfielder | Barnsley trailing former loan star | Belgium midfielder on Huddersfield’s radar

LEEDS UNITED have entered the chase to try and sign Rangers’ attacking midfielder Josh Windass, according to reports in Scotland.

Fellow Championship play-off candidates Preston North End have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old - son of former Hull City and Middlesbrough player Dean - with reports suggesting that Leeds will be prepared to field a higher offer than the £500,000 one tabled by North End earlier this month, which was rejected by the Ibrox outfit.

For his part, Windass seems determined to fight for a place in Graeme Murty’s revamped line-up and has made no secret of his desire to prove himself with the club.

Windass is the Gers’ second highest goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership with six goals, while he has also provided four assists in the top flight.

Windass remains hopeful of being offered an extended contract by Gers’ director of football Mark Allen, but talks over a new deal are likely to be shelved until after the transfer window closes for business.

Rangers Josh Windass. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are vying to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, set to leave Anfield on loan this month with the Championship his likely destination.

The Serbian has loan offers from Boro and the Bluebirds, as he bids for first team action.

The 21-year-old former Red Star Belgrade player has made just six first team appearances for the Reds this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds have reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in Middlesbrough’s out-of-favour midfielder Adam Forshaw, with Cardiff also keen on the 26-year-old.

Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher, left. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

A number of clubs are monitoring the situation regarding the former Brentford man, who has an uncertain future on Teesside.

Barnsley, Sunderland and Norwich City remain interested in signing Boro striker Ashley Fletcher on loan.

The 22 year-old only joined Boro in the summer for a fee of £6.5 million but he has struggled to nail down a place in their starting eleven.

He has played 16 times for the Teessiders in the league with many appearances coming off the bench. This lack of game time has made him the subject of attention from various Championship clubs who are plotting to bring him in on loan.

Huddersfield Town, Aston Villa and Bournemouth have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Chievo midfielder Samuel Bastien.

The Belgium Under-21 international has started nine games in Serie A this season and is believed to have caught the eye of several European clubs.

Bastien, 21, was linked with Villa in 2015, when the West Midlanders were still in the Premier League and the player was at Anderlecht.

Bastien played one game for Anderlecht during his time with the Belgian giants and also enjoyed a loan spell in Italy with Avellino.

Bradford City face rival competition from League One leaders Wigan in their bid to sign Blackpool right-back Kelvin Mellor.

Mellor is seen as an ideal Bantams replacement, should Tony McMahon move to Scunthorpe, with his future remaining up in the air.

Doncaster Rovers have signed 18-year-old centre-half Shane Blaney from League of Ireland side Finn Harps on a two-and-half-year contract.