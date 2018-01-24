Transfer Gossip (January 24): Hull City ponder defensive options | Midfielder keen to stick with Blades | Boro forward on the way out

HULL CITY are reassessing their search for a new central defensive option as they bid to make a cherished breakthrough in the transfer market - with Peterborough United’s Ryan Tafazolli having emerged as a target.

The Tigers have seen two bids of £300,000 turned down for Aberdeeen centre-half Scott McKenna and while the club still harbour hopes of a breakthrough, they are also looking at several other targets, including Tafazolli, who previously worked with Hull boss Nigel Adkins at Southampton.

ON THE MOVE? Ryan Tafazolli, left, pictured during his Mansfield Town days. Picture: Chris Etchells

As it stands, Hull have just three recognised centre-halves in Michael Dawson, Michael Hector and Ondrej Mazuch.

Further forward, Hull also have considerable issues to ponder, more so following the news that former record signing Abel Hernandez will leave the club when his contract is up, according to Italian reports.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward, who scored three goals in three games before suffering a serious Achilles injury, has been out since last August with an Achilles problem and is now approaching fitness.

Hernandez is a free agent in the summer and told the Italian press: “In the summer I will be free. I will not renew with Hull City.”

Hull City's Abel Hernandez. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mark Duffy has revealed that he wants to extend his deal at Sheffield United, with the Blades having started talks with the 32-year-old, in outstanding form this season, regharding a new deal.

Discussions have reached an advanced stage.

Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux are making a move to sign Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite, who only joined Boro from Toulouse last summer.

According to reports in France, new Bordeaux manager Gus Poyet is keen on boosting his forward options, with the club in touch with Boro about signing the 26-year-old.

Bordeaux would like to take the Danish international on loan, initially, with a view to a £7m permanent move in the summer, but Boro are likely to be only be interested in selling the player now and not a loan deal.