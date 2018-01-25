Transfer Gossip (January 25): Barnsley rebuffed by winger | Leeds United trail right-back | Bradford look at defensive target

AMIENS winger Harrison Manzala has revealed on his Twitter account that he has turned down a move to Barnsley after coming to England to discuss a potential move to the club.

Reports this morning said that the Reds were set to sign the 23-year-old, who has represented Congo at U20 level, on a three-year contract in an £800,000 deal ahead of talks regarding personal terms and a medical.

The Reds have been targetting new wing recruits during the January window, with Manzala, who has played in 22 Ligue 1 games this season, being a leading target. But Manzala will now stay at Amiens.

In a tweet translated into England, he said: "Hello everyone, as you may have heard, it's true, I had discussions with the Barnsley club in the Championship. After a complete analysis of the situation I made the decision not to commit to this club. Operation maintain!

Leeds United have been linked with a move for FC Utrecht right-back Giovanni Troupee. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that the Whites are considering taking the 19-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He has made just 14 appearances this term for Utrecht. Italian clubs Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and Benevento are also in the running.

Bradford City are closing in on signing Australian international defender Ryan McGowan.

The 28-year-old is due to fly in from the United Arab Emirates after the Bantams reportedly agreed a deal with his current club Al-Sharjah.

McGowan is a 6ft 3in right-back or centre-half who can also operate as a defensive midfielder. He previously played in Scotland with Hearts and Dundee United.

Chesterfield striker Kristian Dennis, who has scored 15 goals for the Spireites this term, is also an active target of Bradford, who are said to be interested in a player-plus cash deal.