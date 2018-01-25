Transfer Gossip (January 25): Barnsley swoop for winger | Leeds United eye right-back | Defender set for Bradford City

BARNSLEY are set to sign Amiens winger Harrison Manzala in an £800,000 deal.

The 23-year-old, who has represented Congo at U20 level, has reportedly agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract and will undergo a medical on Friday.

The Reds have been targetting new wing recruits during the January window and have made a breakthrough regarding Manzala, who has scored twice and registered two assists in the 22 Ligue 1 games he has appeared in this season.

Barnsley have already signed Kieffer Moore and Dani Pinillos so far this month and are in the hunt for several other players.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for FC Utrecht right-back Giovanni Troupee. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that the Whites are considering taking the 19-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He has made just 14 appearances this term for Utrecht. Italian clubs Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and Benevento are also in the running.

Bradford City are closing in on signing Australian international defender Ryan McGowan.

The 28-year-old is due to fly in from the United Arab Emirates after the Bantams reportedly agreed a deal with his current club Al-Sharjah.

McGowan is a 6ft 3in right-back or centre-half who can also operate as a defensive midfielder. He previously played in Scotland with Hearts and Dundee United.

Chesterfield striker Kristian Dennis, who has scored 15 goals for the Spireites this term, is also an active target of Bradford, who are said to be interested in a player-plus cash deal.