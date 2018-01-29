Transfer Gossip (January 29): Hull City want Barnsley defender | Leeds check on Iron man | Boro look to Bosnian | Blades trio set to move out

EVERTON, Brighton, Newcastle United and Burnley are all tracking Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

The 21-year-old produced an outstanding performance in Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest, where he was watched by a number of top-flight scouts.

Premier target: Hull's Jarrod Bowen tackles Forest's Ben Osborn. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Scouts from eight sides witnessed man-of-the-match Bowen score once and provide an assist as the Tigers beat Forest 2-1.

Bowen, who struck his 12th goal of the season and flourished back in his favoured role on the right, has come under the radar of a number of clubs during an impressive season.

But Tigers chief Nigel Adkins is adamant the club will not sell him during this January transfer window, especially after signing him to an extension until 2020 just a few months ago.

Adkins said: “You just don’t sell him. We’re not looking to sell him. (No bids), not that I’m aware of.”

Kasey Palmer: Chelsea could send former Huddersfield loanee to one of the Sheffield clubs.

Having failed to land Aberdeen prospect Scott McKenna, Hull have turned their attentions to Barnsley centre-back Angus MacDonald, 25, who has made just 11 appearances for the Reds this season.

Leeds United are rivalling Nottingham Forest and QPR for the services of Scunthorpe United’s 26-year-old Belgian defensive midfield player Funso Ojo and Nigerian forward Jerry Mbakogu, 25, of Italian club Carpi.

Sunderland are hopeful of sealing a deal to sign Andy Lonergan, although Leeds are only likely to give the green light once that they bring in an experienced replacement for Lonergan.

Lonergan has been out of favour at Elland Road in the past few months, with the player keen on a move to Wearside, where he would be reunited with Sunderland assistant Kit Symons, who signed him when he was manager of Fulham in 2015.

Dimitrios Konstantopoulos: Could be on the move from Boro.

Middlesbrough’s veteran goalkeeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos, 39, has emerged as an alternative target, if Leeds refuse to release Lonergan.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has been linked with Leeds.

Birmingham City are leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder and former Huddersfield Town loanee Kasey Palmer, despite interest from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

After making just one Premier League start in the first half of the season during his second loan stint at Town, Chelsea recalled Palmer earlier this month, and now intend to send him out on loan again before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Blades chief Chris Wilder expects Nathan Thomas, Caolan Lavery and Samir Carruthers to be moving out on loan.

Boro hope Everton will allow midfielder and Bosnia international Mo Besic to join them on loan until the end of the season.

Besic is yet to start a league game for the Toffees this season, but he has figured in the Europa League.