Transfer Gossip (January 30): Hull City move allows Barnsley to chase Forest defender | Boro and Sheffield Wednesday eye Man City prospects | Gunners keeper is Leeds United target

HULL CITY are closing in on out-of-favour Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald as the Reds make a move for Nottingham Forest’s Matt Mills.

The former Torquay United central defender MacDonald has endured a difficult second season at Oakwell, despite being awarded the captaincy and has reportedly opened talks with Hull.

MacDonald has not featured since being taken off at half-time in the 3-0 loss at Reading on November 28, with a health issue caused by an iron deficiency having further hampered his hopes of a first-team comeback.

MacDonald is on the mend, with Hull hopeful of ending their search for a left-sided centre-back by bringing in the 25-year-old - with Aberdeen having dug in their heels regarding the Tigers’ first-choice target Scott McKenna, whom they insist will not be leaving the club during this month.

Should Barnsley cash in on MacDonald, whom they brought in for around £100,000 in August, 2016, then Torquay will receive a 15 per cent sell-on fee.

On the incoming front, Barnsley are still actively seeking to bring in a number of players and have several targets, including Lens midfielder Thomas Ephestion and Forest’s Mills.

French reports have suggested that a deal for Ephestion has been agreed.

Mills is out of contract this summer and, with manager Aitor Karanka on the verge of bringing in Portuguese defender Tobias Figueiredo, the 31-year-old former Bolton defender could be allowed to leave for Oakwell.

Forest are also keen on re-signing Boro midfield player Adlene Guedioura.

The Algerian spent one-and-a-half seasons at Forest earlier in his career and, of course, played under new manager Aitor Karanka at the Boro.

Nottingham Forest's Matt Mills: Target for Barnsley.

Hull striker Abel Hernandez is being linked with Serie A side Torino, who are looking to take the Uruguayan forward on a free transfer this summer when his Tigers deal ends.

Arsenal reserve goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is being linked with a move to Leeds United, seeking an understudy to Felix Wiedwald with Andy Lonergan set to leave for Sunderland.

The 25-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at La Liga side Getafe, but has strugged to make an impact and is keen for an exit, with Argentinian reports suggesting a move to England is on the cards.

Martinez has plenty of experience in the English lower leagues, having had loan stints at Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wolves.

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez: Set for Italy.

Despite a succession of temporary stints, Marintez has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal with just six Premier League appearances to his name.

Middlesbrough are set to land their first January incoming arrival, in the shape of loan midfielder Jack Harrison, who they are in talks to sign.

The England under-21 winger is poised to sign for Manchester City in a £4m deal from feeder club New York City, with the Stoke-born player to then be immediately loaned out to Boro.

Stoke City recently made a £3.25m bid for Harrison - who has impressed in the MLS - but talks stalled after the two clubs could not agree on his fee.

Boro loan midfielder Lewis Baker is set to return to parent club Chelsea. Boro are poised to complete the loan signing of Everton’s Mo Besic, the 25-year-old Bosnia international who has made only two Premier League appearances this season.

Sheffield Wednesday want to sign 6ft 5in 20-year-old Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo on loan.

PNE defender Andy Boyle: Wanted by Doncaster.

Born in Manchester to parents of Nigerian descent, Adarabioyo has played for England at various age levels and captained City’s youth teams

Doncaster Rovers leading the chase to sign Andy Boyle on loan for rest of season.

The Republic of Ireland international and former Dundalk star is down the pecking order at Preston

He belatedly got his chance under Simon Grayson in the final third of last season but has been on the fringes under Alex Neil.

Boyle, 26, has made just five appearances in all competitions this season and while Walsall are keen, Doncaster, desperate to bring in another defensive option due to an injury crisis, looks his more likely destination.

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock wants to take ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine to Cardiff.

Madine has scored 10 goals for Bolton Wanderers this season and, if the Bluebirds are successful in their chase, could make his debut against another of Warnock’s former clubs, Leeds United, at Elland Road on Saturday.