Transfer Gossip (January 31): Leeds snap up West Brom striker | Hull still keen on Barnsley defender | Sunderland chase Owls striker

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY striker Atdhe Nuhiu is a big deadline day target for Sunderland, who also expect to wrap up the signing of Leeds United second-choice keeper Andy Lonergan.

Black Cats manager Chris Coleman is desperate to add some attacking muscle to his lightweight strikeforce as he attempts to revive the club’s desperate relegation fight.

It remains unsure whether the Owls would do business with Nuhiu - out of contract this season - having impressed this month and netting three goals in three FA Cup games, although he did not start in Tuesday night’s draw with Middlesbrough.

Speaking after the goalless draw at the Riverside, manager Jos Luhukay said he “did not know” if Sunderland had inquired about Nuhiu’s services, but said that he hopes to retain the player.

HEADING OUT? Sheffield Wednesday's Atdhe Nuhiu battles with Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala on Tuesday night at The Riverside. Picture: Steve Ellis

He said: “I am very happy with Atdhe and we saw last Friday against Reading when he scored two goals what he can do for us. I hope that Saturday and in the next games he can play good and hopefully score for us.”

On his quest for a big striker, Coleman, addressing the press following his side’s limp loss at relegation rivals Birmingham, added: “It is obvious we need a bit physicality, you could see that tonight, even if Birmingham are one of the biggest teams in the league.”

Leeds United have bought West Bromwich Albion striker Tyler Roberts, 19, after he was told he could leave The Hawthorns following Daniel Sturridge’s arrival.

Roberts’ contract with the Baggies ends in the summer and he not reached agreement over a new deal, with Leeds paying an initial £2.5m for the highly-rated young forward.

MOVING ON: Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ potential pursuit of Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez as a back-up option for Felix Wiedwald could be affected by Crystal Palace’s ongoing bid to sign Getafe’s Vincent Guaita.

Loanee Martinez is keen to move on from Spain as he struggles to usurp Guaita from the number one spot, but Getafe are likely to be reluctant to cut short the deal if Guaita leaves for Palace.

Hull City remain in contact for Barnsley regarding the signing of defender Angus MacDonald.

Tigers chief Nigel Adkins was questioned on the MacDonald link after Tuesday night’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds and added: “We will have to wait and see, won’t we.

“There have been lots of conversions going on. We are striving and doing all we can to move this football club forward.”

On whether a bid has been agreed, he added: “There are lots of things going on behind the scenes. We are grafting to make things happen behind the scenes.”

Hull City are in talks to sign Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons on loan for the remainder of the season, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has found his opportunities limited at St James’ Park this season, making just five appearances for the first team

Barnsley striker Mamadou Thiam, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor

After landing Manchester City midfielder Jack Harrison on loan, Middlesbrough remain interested in Everton’s Mo Besic. The Teessiders have also credited with interest in Leicester’s Andy King.

Bradford City are in the market for several players, including a new striking addition, ahead of the deadline, with Chesterfield’s Kristian Dennis being a leading target.

Dennis has fired 15 goals so far this term for the Spireites, who insist the 27-year-old will not be moving anywhere unless a replacement is lined up.

The Bantams, who have money from the saving of Adam Thompson’s wages, following his loan return to Bury, to put into the recruitment budget, could also bring in another midfield option.

They are one of a host of clubs linked with Yeovil’s Otis Khan, a former Barnsley winger.

Doncaster Rovers are hoping to bring in a Premier League loan defender to further add to their defensive options following the arrival of Preston’s Andy Boyle.