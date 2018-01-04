Transfer Gossip (January 4): Hull City target Birmingham star | Huddersfield linked with Norwich midfielder | Doncaster disappointed

HULL CITY are facing a battle with Sunderland to sign Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld.

The Dutch defensive-midfielder is out of contract at Blues in the summer after joining from FC Groningen in 2015.

TARGET: Birmingham City midfielder, Maikel Kieftenbeld. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The 27-year-old saw a summer deadline-day move to Derby County fall through due to paperwork issues.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town have been reportedly linked with a move for Norwich City’s attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Head coach David Wagner is reportedly to keen to sign another No 10, with talented play-maker Pritchard, who first caught the eye of Brentford, tipped to move to Huddersfield, with the German being a big admirer of the player.

Leeds United face stiff competition from Sunderland to sign highly-rated Liverpool teen starlet Ben Woodburn, who is attracting interest from a host of other clubs.

Wearsiders boss Chris Coleman hopes to work his Wales connections to bring Woodburn, 18, to the Stadium of Light for the rest of the season.

Leeds are also keen.

Meanwhile, Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi said he would see Leeds fans soon after the Whites agreed a fee with J1 League club Gamba Osaka for the 21-year-old’s transfer.

With a fee now been agreed, the midfielder will travel to England next week for a medical with a view to completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

SEE YOU SOON: Yosuke Ideguchi. Picture: Masashi Hara/Getty Images.

With the J1 League having ended early in December, Ideguhci is then likely to head out on loan to United’s partner club Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish Segunda Division in order to build up his fitness ahead of his World Cup assignment in Russia with Japan in the summer.

Ideguchi, who has been capped ten times by Japan, will then be set to return to Elland Road to challenge for a first team place next season.

Derby County and Aston Villa have been linked with Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw, with the duo also among several clubs credited with an interest in another out-of-favour Boro player in Adam Clayton.

Doncaster Rovers have suffered a blow after parent club Sheffield United’s decison to recall loanee Ben Whiteman.

Ben Whiteman. Picture: Chris Etchells

The 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an excellent spell at the Keepmoat Stadium, scoring seven goals in 30 appearances for Rovers, with Blades boss Chris Wilder now keen to run the rule over him and assess his development.

Doncaster has been keen to keep hold of the midfielder.

Wilder said: “He’s done well for Doncaster and we’re delighted with the amount of games he’s played under Darren.

“We have monitored him closely this season and now we want to have a closer look at him and see exactly where he is at in terms of his development.

“We have also got to make sure we’ve got competition and depth in our squad between now and the end of the campaign.”

Rovers and Bradford City have been linked with moves for West Ham left-back Vashon Neufville, 18, rated as one of the Hammers’ most exciting prospects. Northampton Town are also said to be interested.