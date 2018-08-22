Transfer Gossip: Middlesbrough face battle to land Everton winger | Barnsley could land Aston Villa youngster | Premier League latest ...

MIDDLESBROUGH face a tough battle with Championship rivals Aston Villa as they continue with their bid to land Everton forward Yannick Bolasie on loan.

The 29-year-old French-born winger was at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training complex yesterday holding talks with former Hull City boss Steve Bruce who is confident he can pip rival manager Tony Pulis to the takented wide man’s signature.

But Pulis is hoping the time he spent coaching Bolasie at Crystal Palace will help sway the move Boro’s way.

Villa, meanwhile, appear likely to let Callum O’Hare go out on loan to Barnsley.

The 20-year-old forward/midfielder could benefit from the first-team experience under coach Daniel Stendel, whose Reds extended their impressive start to the 2018-19 League One season with a 4-0 win over Rochdale at Spotland last night.

The Birmingham Mail claim that O’Hare is set to leave Villa on loan in the near future, as Steve Bruce looks to get him first-team experience.

Elsewhere, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has asked the club to sell 22-year-old French forward Anthony Martial. Spanish giants Real Madrid, meanwhile, will make one final offer for Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard before the European transfer windows close.

Champions Manchester City have started searching for a replacement for 35-year-old Chile international Claudio Bravo, while Arsenal will not meet Aaron Ramsey’s demand to double his wages and are confident the Welsh midfielder will sign a new contract.