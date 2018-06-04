Transfer gossip, Monday: AC Milan striker wanted by Huddersfield | Barnsley and Bradford managers latest | Hull want Scotland international

Have your say

Portugal World Cup squad member Andre Silva is being linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.

The AC Milan forward still has four years left on his contract at the Italian club but failed to shine last season after a £33m move from Porto.

Free agent: Scotland's Dylan McGeouch. Picture: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 40 appearances for Milan, but only two came in Serie A.

His move to the San Siro was sparked by a season when he scored 21 goals in 44 matches for Porto.

Promoted Wolves are also said to want to sign the striker.

Daniel Stendel, who has managed at German side Hannover 96, has joined the list of candidates for the vacancy at Barnsley.

The Oakwell club have been without a manager since releasing Jose Morais at the end of the season.

Former Reds chief Paul Heckingbottom, who left them to join Leeds United, is the favourite for the Bradford City job following his recent sacking by the Elland Road club.

Heckingbottom is now 1-2 with the bookmakers to take over at Valley Parade after previous favourite Grant McCann was heavily linked with the Barnsley vacancy.

Hull City are in the hunt to sign Scotland international Dylan McGeouch.

The 25-year-old midfield player helped Hibs qualify for next season’s Europa League but is available on a free transfer.

The former Celtic man is also wanted by Bristol City, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland and Scottish duo Aberdeen and Rangers.

Leeds United target Abel Hernandez, whose Hull City contract is about to expire, is also being chased by Newcastle United.

The Geordies also have their eyes on long-time target Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, 22, after their bid to sign loanee Kenedy permanently from Chelsea looks to have stalled.

The Boro could make a £2m bid for FC Zurich striker Michael Frey, 23, after he scored 16 goals in all competitions last season.

Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Stoke City are monitoring developments with Sochaux’s French forward Moussa Sao, 28.

Promoted Rotherham United want Norwich City duo midfielder Ben Godfrey and centre-back Sean Raggett on loan.

Holding midfield player Godfrey, 20, played against the Millers for Shrewsbury in the League One play-off final.