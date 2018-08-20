Transfer Gossip (Monday): Charlton tracking Leeds United midfielder | Sheffield Wednesday star on way out? | Middlesbrough chase full-backs

THE FUTURE of Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri is under the microscope again - with some radio reports suggesting he could leave the club.

Despite a chequered time at Hillsborough, the Argentine retains a strong place in the affection of Wednesdayites.

On his way?: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri in action at Brentford. Picture: Steve Ellis

Any potential exit for the 28-year-old - with the loan-to-buy window open until the end of this month - would represent a huge blow to the Owls, whose winless start to the Championship season continued with a 2-0 loss at Brentford on Sunday.

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that “one or two opportunities” could well present themselves before the end of the EFL loan window.

Writing in his pre-Rotherham United programme notes at the club, he said that the club could well add to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad before the month is out.

Former Leeds player and Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has spoken of his desire to add another midfielder to his ranks - fuelling speculation he may intensify his attempts to sign out-of-favour Whites schemer Eunan O’Kane.

Charlton target: Eunan O'Kane.

The Addicks have been eyeing up a move for several weeks for O’Kane, frozen out of the Leeds first team by Marcelo Bielsa.

Middlesbrough are battling with West Brom to sign Crystal Palace full-back Joel Ward.

Boro are also been linked with another full-back in the shape of Southampton’s Matt Targett, also on the wanted list of Aston Villa.

Sheffield United are unlikely to pursue their interest in Southampton’s £8m rated striker Sam Gallagher, with the asking price seen to be too excessive.