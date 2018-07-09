Transfer Gossip (Monday): Huddersfield join race for German defender | Sheffield United close in on strike targets | Hull set to announce signings

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have joined the race to snap up German international Marvin Plattenhardt.

The 26-year-old Hertha Berlin left-back is attracting a lot of interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Town’s manager David Wagner known to be an admirer.

Plattenhardt made his World Cup debut for Germany in their opening game in Russia which saw them lose 1-0 to Mexico in what turned out to be a miserable two weeks for the reigning world champions, who failed to reach the knockout stage.

Reports in Germany suggest that Hertha are not keen to let the defender go, with a price tag of around £20m being reported as necessary for any move to take place. If that proves to be the case, that may put him outside a bracket that Town are willing to go to.

Sheffield United continue to be linked with forwards as they bid to increase their options up front in an attempt to ensure they don’t miss out on the Championship play-offs again.

Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan and Southampton’s Sam Gallagher are just two of the options on the table for Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“We’ve got two or three bids in for players, players who make us better,” said Wilder. “Players of proven Championship experience and above, they take longer to get in because the numbers are greater and the interest is greater.”

Hull City look set to announce two new signings today, with Genoa winger David Milinkovic and PSV defender Jordy de Wijs both having flown to Portugal to link-up with the Tigers on their warm weather training camp.

If the bids go through, it will follow on the last month’s arrival of Erich Lichaj.

Leeds United target David Stockdale, meanwhile, has put to bed rumours of a falling out between him and Birmingham City boss Garry Monk.

The Whites are trying to land the goalkeeper after former Leeds boss Monk declared him surplus to requirements at St Andrew’s.

But Stockdale, when quizzed by fans on social media, insisted there was no ill-feeling between himself and the Blues boss, despite the summer developments over the direction Monk wishes to go.