Transfer gossip, Monday: Middlesbrough cash in and target defender | Sheffield United go for Millwall star | Rotherham United close in on midfielder

WOLVES have agreed a fee for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, who is expected to complete a move to the Midlands club shortly in a deal which would be worth £20m.

A breakthrough has been forged after several weeks of talks between the clubs and a move is expected to be sealed before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Bristol City's Joe Bryan: Wanted by Middlesbrough.

Boro had offered star man Traore a lucrative new deal, but the 22-year-old is keen to return tthe Premier League.

The Spaniard missed Boro’s opening-day draw with Millwall with a dislocated shoulder, but will not be out of action for long.

Aston Villa will receive a chunk of any Traore fee, as part of the sell-on clause inserted in the deal that took him to Teesside around two years ago.

Boro will receive £10m up front, with instalments taking the whole package to £20m, based on appearances.

On his way: Tony Pulis, left, is set to lose Adama Traore.

On the incoming front, Boro are said to have had a bid accepted for Bristol City defender and £5m-rated full-back Joe Bryan but Villa have also made a move.

Boro manager Tony Pulis - who sold captain Ben Gibson to Burnley for £15m on Saturday - is desperate to do several pieces of business ahead of the deadline after admitting that as it stands, the Teessiders do not have a strong enough squad to compete for promotion.

Boro have also had a bid accepted for Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn, but it has been matched by Derby County, who now appear favourites to sign him.

West Ham’s Middlesbrough-born forward Jordan Hugill is another known target, while QPR midfielder Luke Freeman at Queens Park Rangers is another player Pulis wants, although Rangers are adamant that he will not be leaving Loftus Road this summer.

Target: Matt Crooks.

Millwall have been linked with a new bid for Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw as they look to land him before the close of the transfer window.

Bradshaw, out of contract next summer, has been the subject of much Championship interest in the close season.

But the Reds remain comfortable with the situation and are under no pressure to sell, with the club preparing to run down the Welsh international’s deal if necessary - mindful that the forward would be a leading player in League One this season.

The Championship club have made Bradshaw one of their top targets, but have so far been unable to agree a deal with Barnsley having seen a several offers rejected by the League One side.

Blades interest: Millwall's Jake Cooper.

Sheffield United are being linked with a move for Millwall defender Jake Cooper as speculation continues to mount over the future of Brighton target Jack O’Connell.

Former Blades and Hull city defender Harry Maguire could still be on his way from leicester City to manchester United.

The Old Trafford club are understood to be ‘preparing a world-record transfer bid for the England centre-back, topping the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January.

Rotherham United are lining up a move for Northampton Town midfielder Matt Crooks as moves to bring back Richie Towell on loan from Brighton look to have stalled.

The Leeds-born player, formerly on the books of Huddersfield Town, has been linked with several clubs, with the Cobblers bracing themselves for offers before Thursday’s deadline.

Crooks made 34 appearances in all competitions for Northampton last season, chipping in with four goals following his arrival from Rangers last summer.

Contract talks with Doncaster Rovers trialist Romario Vieira have hit complications, manager Grant McCann has revealed.

The former Leeds United midfielder was expected to finalise a deal with Rovers late last week.

But McCann says it may now be up to two weeks before a deal is agreed but remains confident the 20-year-old will become a Rovers player.