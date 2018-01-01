Transfer gossip, Monday: Premier duo eye Tigers star | Leeds linked to striker | Paul Lambert favourite for Owls job

Have your say

WITH the transfer window officially open, Yorkshire clubs will begin to start wheeling and dealing as soon as the New Year’s Day programme is over.

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins could be moving for a player from one of his former clubs, Scunthorpe United, for winger Hakeeb Adelakun.

Paul Lambert: Set for Owls job?

But the Tigers chief will be desperate to head off bids for his own 21-year-old, striker Jarrod Bowen, who scored in his first start under Adkins following injury in the 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Both Swansea City and Brighton are considering £8m bids for the Tigers top scorer.

Leeds United are again being linked with £7m-rated En Avant de Guingamp striker Yanis Salibur, 26, who has also attracted the attention of Fiorentina and Sevilla.

Leeds are also keen on Bolton Wanderers £1.5m-rated playmaker Josh Vela, 23, along with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Premier League Brighton.

Out of favour: Boro's Adam Clayton.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are chasing Ghanaian Dutch-born winger Edwin Gyasi, who has scored 12 goals in 52 games for Norwegian side Aalesund. He is valued at around £600,000.

Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder remains hopeful of landing Southend’s Ryan Leonard and wants to sign on loan at least two players from the Premier League.

The Blades remain interested in Middlesbrough’s out-of-favour midfielder Adam Clayton, who has not played for Boro since November 25.

Huddersfield Town want AS Monaco’s out-of-favour versatile 23-year-old Dutch defender Terence Kongolo on loan.

Doncaster Rovers chief Darren Ferguson hopes to make Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton, 22, a permanent signing.

His current loan deal expires following the game at Peterborough United but the midfielder is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Paul Lambert, who left Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of last season, is evens favourite to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday following the departure of Carlos Carvalhal.

Free agent Lambert is ahead of Steve McClaren (9/4) and Andre Villas-Boas (11/2) with SkyBet.

Lambert, 48, has previously managed Livingston, Wycombe Wanderers, Colchester United, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Wolves.

Scunthorpe United want Bradford City’s Tony McMahon but the Bantams do not want to sell.