Transfer gossip, Monday: Sheffield United pip Hull City | Villa vying for Boro target | Barnsley defender wanted

SHEFFIELD UNITED have won the race to sign Brighton’s in-demand midfield player Oliver Norwood, having beaten Yorkshire rivals Hull City in the battle to secure his signature.

The Northern Ireland international and former Huddersfield Town player was the subject of three bids from the Tigers and was manager Nigel Adkins’s prime transfer target.

Wanted by Italians: Barnsle's Liam Lindsay.

But a move did not materialise and now the Blades have stepped in and are set to announce the signing of the 27-year-old later today - initially on loan ahead of a £1.5m full-time move in January.

Speaking after the Blades’ 2-1 weekend win at QPR, manager Chris Wilder - who sanctioned midfielder Lee Evans’s loan move to Wigan on deadline day - said he was ‘pretty close’ to one signing and is hopeful of bringing in another before next weekend.

He said: “We’re pretty close. We’re close to one definitely who we feel should be in the building on Monday morning. And, hopefully, there should be another one as well before the weekend.

“I do believe, when the window shuts, we’ll be stronger in terms of personnel. We’ll show we’re here to compete.”

Boro and Villa target: Yannick Bolasie playing for Everton.

Aston Villa are being linked with move for Everton star Yannick Bolasie after Middlesbrough failed to agree a deal on deadline day.

Boro attempted to get a deal to sign the 29-year-old - down the pecking order at Goodison Park - over the line with Riverside chief Tony Pulis having successfully worked with the player at Crystal Palace. He remains interested in the player.

Serie B side Brescia are being linked with a shock move for Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay.

The highly-rated centre-back is valued at around £3m. European clubs can sign players on permanent deals until the end of August so Lindsay could still leave Barnsley this month.

The 22-year-old joined Barnsley last summer and impressed for the Reds in the Championship last season despite their relegation to the third tier.