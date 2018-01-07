Transfer gossip, Sunday: Blades close in on Welsh international | Leeds face competition for duo

Have your say

YORKSHIRE clubs are aiming to strengthen in the January transfer window and here is the latest rumour mill.

Sheffield United are closing on a £750,000 deal for Wolves’ Wales international midfield player Lee Evans.

Jack Colback: Wanted by Leeds.

The 23-year-old has been on loan at Wigan Athletic this season but was pulled out of their starting line-up prior to kick-off for their FA Cup tie with Bournemouth on Saturday as Wolves prepared to accept the Blades bid.

Manager Chris Wilder is also said to be interested in Fleetwood’s Devante Cole and is said to be closing in on long-term target Southend midfielder Ryan Leonard for £700,000.

Leeds United are aiming to strengthen their push for a play-off place with more new signings.

They face competition from Aston Villa for Newcastle United’s out-of-favour midfield man Jack Colback, 28, and from Championship leaders Wolves for Belgian defender Laurens De Bock, who is at Club Brugge.

Scunthorpe United have offered a new deal to 21-year-old winger Hakeeb Adelakun, who is wanted by Hull City, Barnsley and Norwich City.

Adelakun’s contract with the Iron expires in the summer.

Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing, 22, has joined Yeovil Town on loan until the end of the season.

Huddersfield Town could look elsewhere after seeing two bids for Norwich City midfield player Alex Pritchard, 24, rejected. The Canaries signed the former England Under-21 international for £8.5m from Tottenham Hotspur in January, 2016.