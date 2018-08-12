Transfer gossip, Sunday: Hull City set to lose Poland star | Leeds United fail to land defender | Middlesbrough renew chase for Everton duo

WITH the loan window open until the end of the month for all but our Premier league clubs, here is the latest from the rumour mill...

Hull City could be about to lose Poland winger Kamil Grosicki, 30, to French side Montpellier.

Back to the Boro?: Mo Besic, right.

Manchester City defender Jason Denayer has opted against a loan move to either Leeds United or Celtic, having helped Galatasaray to the Turkish title success last season.

Middlesbrough are hoping to make loan signings of Everton pair Yannick Bolasie and former loanee Mo Besic, who almost joined them on a permanent deal on transfer deadline day.

Boro remain keen on the pair but may have to play a waiting game until the end of the month to add both to Tony Pulis’s squad.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood could still be a target of Stoke City after slipping down to third choice at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood: Out in ther cold at Hillsborough.

Barnsley, after two successive wins back in League One, are not expecting to do much business.

Reds No 2 Andreas Winkler sauid after the 2-0 win at Bradford City: “No loans coming in – we are very happy with the squad, We don’t think about loans.”

Sunderland will turn their attention to Manchester United striker James Wilson after their fresh bid for Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp was rejected before transfer deadline day.