Transfer gossip, Sunday: Winging in to Huddersfield | Boost for Leeds over Tigers striker | Heckingbottom for Bantams?

EGYPT World Cup winger Ramadan Sobhi is due in Huddersfield today to make a switch to the Premier League club from relegated Stoke City.

He was allowed by the Egypt FA to head for a medical at Town after playing for just over an hour of Saturday night’s international friendly goalless draw with Colombia in Italy.

Marcelo Bielsa: Favourite for Elland Road. Picture: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Egyptian FA said of the 21-year-old: “Ramadan Sobhi is undergoing a medical screening to move to Huddersfield Town and will return (to Italy) this afternoon.”

Ramadan joined Stoke from Egyptian champions Al Ahly for £5m in 2016.

Huddersfield coach David Wagner had also been linked with another Stoke winger in £12m-rated Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri and

Lille’s attacking midfielder and Algeria international Yassine Benzia, 23.

Paul Heckingbottom: Sacked by Leeds, heading to Bradford?

Leeds United target Hull City striker Abel Hernandez has confirmed that he is leaving the Tigers on a free transfer after failing to agree a new contract.

The Uruguyan Hernandez, 27, joined Hull from Palermo in 2014 and scored eight goals in a injury-hit Championship campaign last season.

Sacked Leeds chief Paul Heckingbottom could be in line to fill the coaching vacancy at Bradford City, where he was player-of-the-year 14 years ago.

Heckingbottom, told of his sacking by Leeds while on holiday in Greece on Friday, has also been linked with a return to Barnsley.

The Bantams, who sacked Stuart McCall in February and saw Simon Grayson decide to leave the club at the end of the season, are also being linked with Grant McCann, Mark Warburton and Uwe Rosler.

Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa remains the favourite to replace Heckingbottom at Leeds with Claudio Ranieri, Mick McCarthy, Carlos Carvalhal, Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce also linked.

Chelsea are odds-on favourites to sign £15m-rated Middlesbrough star Adama Traore and Southampton and Everton are chasing £25m-rated Boro defender Ben Gibson.

Bournemouth are tracking Sheffield United’s 20-year-old Wales international David Brooks, despite him being on a four-year contract at the Blades.

Sheffield Wednesday face competition from Stoke City and Reading for Sochaux’s Senegal striker Moussa Sao, who will soon be a free agent from the Ligue 2 French club.