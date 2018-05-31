Transfer gossip, Thursday: Leeds battle for keeper | Millers want defender back | Blades hopes hit | Owls wait for Gerrard move

LEEDS UNITED and Swansea City are being linked with a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The Magpies were close to selling Darlow last summer and the former Nottingham Forest custodian is widely expected to move in the close season, with Martin Dubravka to arrive on Tyneside shortly and manager Rafa Benitez already having back-up in Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman.

Karl Darlow: Elland Road target.

Despite the emergence of rookie Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Leeds are in the market for an established Championship goalkeeper, with Felix Wiedwald and Andy Lonergan having struggled for significant periods last season.

A new No 1 is high on the Elland Road wanted list.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is expecting former team mate and new Ipswich Town chief Paul Hurst to keep hold of right-back Josh Emmanuel next season - despite admitting that he would love the loanee to return to the Millers in 2018-19.

On Emmanuel, who lifted the club’s Young Player of the Year trophy following an impressive season, Warne said: “I’d like to keep Josh, he makes me pull my hair out at times, what little I have got, but he is great going forward and he is definitely exciting for a number of reasons.

Wanted back: Josh Emmanuel, right, is a target of Rotherham chief Paul Warne after successful loan spell.

“He is a great kid. I can see Hursty thinking he will keep him, as I would. That will be the most difficult of the loans.”

Sheffield United are unlikely to prise away Plymouth Argyle’s talented Portuguese-born playmaker Ruben Lameiras from Home Park - according to reports in Devon.

Lameiras, outstanding in the second half of last season, has been linked with the Blades and Reading.

One national newspaper suggested that Argyle have put a valuation of around £300,000 on Lameiras, who is under contract until the summer of 2019.

But Lameiras is keen on remaining in the south-west and is not seeking a move.

New Nottingham Forest signing Michael Dawson has immediately set his sights on helping the Reds secure promotion to the Premier League after re-signing for his old club from Hull City.

The free agent defender has penned a two-year deal with the Reds which will take effect from July 1, when his contract with the Tigers expires.

He said: “I’m coming home. Thirteen-and-a-half years ago, I left to go and play in the Premier League and that is where I want this football club to be in 12 months’ time.”

Rangers continue to be linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes, with the Owls widely expected to cut their losses and attempt to sell the forward this summer.

The Gers, whose new manager Steven Gerrard officially takes charge on Friday, are keen to strengthen in all areas in their quest to start challenging big rivals Celtic in the SPL next season.

Reports that new Fleetwood manager Joey Barton will target Bradford City’s Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle have been rubbished in the north-west.