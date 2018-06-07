Transfer Gossip (Thursday): Leeds United chase Sheffield Wednesday loan star | Middlesbrough target plays waiting game | Man City close in on Napoli star

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED have identified Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio as a transfer target this summer following his successful loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday last season - although the Owls remain keen on re-signing him.

Leeds were interested in the Vitoria Setubal player, 25, last summer, but a deal never materialised with Venancio joining the Owls on a season-long loan instead.

Frederico Venancio, in action for Sheffield Wednesday last season. Picture: Steve Ellis

The ex-Portugal under-21 centre-half impressed at Hillsborough, with a return to the Owls being a preference for the player.

Reports in Portugal suggest that Leeds view Venancio as a potential replacement for Swedish defender Pontus Jansson, should he leave the club this summer, with the Whites having made contact with Setubal.

Meanwhile, Leeds remain in advanced talks to sign Hull City striker Abel Hernandez, also wanted by several other clubs including Birmingham City and Galatasaray.

Rumoured Middlesbrough target Jon Walters is waiting to see what options transpire with the forward tipped to move away from Burnley after being on the fringes last season.

Walters, who worked with Boro boss Tony Pulis at Stoke, said: “As far as I know I’m back to pre-season with Burnley in about four weeks’ time, so we’ll take it from there.

“It’s not so much regular games, sometimes at different clubs you have different roles. I haven’t been in the picture at all.

“And I’ve been fit but I can’t complain. The team have been absolutely flying and sometimes that happens. It’s football.”

“We’re due back in four weeks for pre-season, I’ve been told to turn up and I’ll see if anything happens before that.”

MOVING ON? Forward Jon Walters. Picture: Adam Davy/PA.

Manchester City could agree a £43m deal for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, 26, by the end of the week, with the Italy international’s agent having flown to England.

City may move for Southampton’s Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina or Real Madrid’s Croatia international Mateo Kovacic, both 24, if they do not sign Jorginho.

Real Madrid will target Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after Zinedine Zidane’s shock resignation last week.

Tottenham will have to pay a club-record £48m for 18-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is also being tracked by Manchester City and Manchester United.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino says Roma goalkeeper Alisson, 25, has asked him about the possibility of a move to Anfield this summer.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain have been offered the chance to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski but Bayern Munich will not sell the 29-year-old for less than £175m.

Liverpool have been quoted a price of £80m by Atletico Madrid if they want to sign 25-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer.

Arsenal have had a £26m offer for Portugal midfielder Gelson Martins, 23, turned down by Sporting Lisbon.

Tottenham will fight with Chelsea for the signing of English defender Jamaal Lascelles, 24, who is rated at £45m by Newcastle.