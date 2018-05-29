Transfer gossip, Tuesday: Boro could recoup £40m | Reds manager latest | Monk aims to nip in ahead of Leeds United

Have your say

HERE is the latest from the transfer rumour mill regarding Yorkshire clubs.

Barnsley look to have a short-list of three for the managerial vacancy at Oakwell.

Ben Gibson: Wanted.

They are interested in Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth, former Rotherham player Paul Hurst after he failed to get Shrewsbury promoted via the play-offs, and former Barnsley player Grant McCann, who is the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers. Hurst, however, has been linked with the vacancy at Ipswich Town.

Hull City’s former England defender Michael Dawson could be moving to Nottingham Forest this week - the out-of-contract veteran having missed out on a switch there in January.

Leeds United target Kristian Pedersen is wanted by former Whites manager Garry Monk.

The Danish left-back, 23, could be joining his Birmingham City club for around £2.3m from Union Berlin.

Hull City's Michael Dawson: Set for Forest.

Middlesbrough’s failure to return to the Premier League could see them cash in on £25m-rated central defender Ben Gibson, 24, who is wanted by both Southampton and Everton.

The Boro are also likely to field bids for £15m-rated forward Adama Traore with Newcastle United the latest club to show interest.

Sheffield United are battling with Reading to sign £300,000 Plymouth Argyle winger Ruben Lameiras.

Managerless Bradford City are hoping to sign attacking midfield player Josh Wright on a two-year deal. He is a free agent after seeing out his contract at Southend.

Ruben Lameiras: Sheffield United target, left.

Irishman Richie Towell is waiting for a decision from parent club Brighton to see if he can return to promoted Rotherham United where he made 46 appearances, scoring six times, on loan.