Transfer gossip, Tuesday: Boro target Everton star | Huddersfield Town £13.5m bid | Leeds United eye duo

WITH the deadline looming for permanent transfer deals, here is the latest from the rumour mill.

Cash-rich Middlesbrough are set to make major moves into the market.

Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood: Wanted by Leeds United.

They want Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie after losing Patrick Bamford to Leeds United and Ben Gibson to Burnley for a combined total of £22m.

Wolves also remain set to sign Boro winger Adama Traore for around £18m with Villa due around £3.6m due to a sell-on clause.

Everton’s Bolasie, 29, is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and is available for around £15m.

The DR Congo international joined Everton two years ago for £26m and previously played under Boro chief Tony Pulis at Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield Town's Collin Quaner: Set for move.

The Boro and Villa remain locked in a fight for Bristol City full-back Joe Bryan.

Huddersfield Town are preparing a £13.5m bid for Montpellier’s goal-scoring French-born winger Isaac Mbenza, 22, who has represented Belgium at Under-21 level and who would be seen as an ideal replacement for Tom Ince.

Town’s German central defender Michael Hefele is interesting QPR and striker Collin Quaner could be on his way to Preston North End.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Eunan O’Kane, no longer part of the plans at Leeds United, could be on his way to Charlton Athletic.

Barnsley signing: Bury's Callum Styles, left.

Striker Caleb Ekuban is also expected to leave Elland Road ahead of the EFL’s permanent transfer deadline at 5pm on Thursday or before the end of the loan window on August 31.

Leeds are waiting to see if Everton will allow centre-back Matthew Pennington to return to Elland Road on loan for a second successive season though Wigan also want his services.

Leeds are aiming to pip Hull City and Swansea City in an attempt to sign former Huddersfield Town midfield man Oliver Norwood from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Barnsley have signed 18-year-old midfielder Callum Styles on a four-year deal from Bury for around £500,000 but he will return to Gigg Lane on loan until January.