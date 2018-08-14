Transfer gossip, Tuesday: Liverpool player eyed by Leeds | Boro still want Everton duo | Danny Rose linked to Germany

BOTH Leeds United and Middlesbrough are looking to strengthen after their fine starts to the Championship season.

Leeds have joined the chase for Boro loan target Mo Besic of Everton.

Cardiff City loanee Marko Grujic: Could switch from Anfield to Elland Road.

But if the Boro land the player they missed on transfer deadline day, the Elland Road club could switch to the other Merseyside club, Liverpool, and midfielder Marko Grujic, 22.

The Serbian impressed during his loan spell at Cardiff City last season.

The Boro also want another Everton player, Yannick Bolasie, but the winger’s salary could prove a stumbling block. Aston Villa also remain interested in his services.

Delays in Christian Eriksen signing a new contract at Tottenham have put Paris St Germain on high alert. While Spurs want to keep their star player, PSG have long held an interest in the 26-year-old Denmark midfielder and are said to be considering a £100m move.

Everton's Yannick Bolasie: Boro target.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is being targeted for a loan move from Chelsea. Schalke are thought to be among those poised to make an offer, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be willing to let the 22-year-old England international leave Stamford Bridge - and Loftus-Cheek is said to want to remain in the Blues squad.

The German club are also being linked with an offer for Tottenham’s Leeds United product Danny Rose. The Doncaster-born left-back could leave before the end of the month despite Spurs not being able to sign a replacement, with Schalke possibly facing competition from Paris St Germain for the £50m-rated England man.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha looks set to stay at Selhurst Park and talks are under way over a new deal.