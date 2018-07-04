Transfer Gossip (Wednesday): Leeds and Boro trail full-back | Huddersfield target former Chelsea midfielder | Blades defender heads to seaside on loan

LEEDS UNITED and Middlesbrough are among a clutch of clubs interested in signing Bristol City’s in-demand full-back Joe Bryan.

The 24-year-old has interest from both the Championship and top-flight, with bids expected to be tabled shortly with Leeds and Boro said to be very interested in the player, according to reports in Bristol.

Huddersfield Town are hoping to tempt former Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta back to England.

The 27-year-old impressed on loan at Amiens last season, scoring six goals in 36 Ligue 1 outings, and they want to sign him permanently from Hebei China Fortune.

However, according to reports, the midfielder is yet to agree personal terms on the £3m switch and it hangs in the balance.

Now there is a chance to it could fall through altogether, and reports in France have suggested that Town are hoping to snap Kakuta up.

There is rival interest from Spanish outfit Leganes.

Former Hull City full-back Moses Odubajo, who had been training with Celtic, has now linked up with former club Brentford.

Free agent Odubajo, 24 - out for the best part of two seasons with a serious knee injury - was put through his paces by Cletic, but they not be pursuing a deal.

Blackpool have beaten off rival interest to sign Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan on loan, with the 24-year-old being Pool’s eighth signing of the summer.

Further afield, Italian champions Juventus have opened talks with Real Madrid to take Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy while, a little cvloser to home, Manchester City are finally set to complete the double signing of Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Napoli’s Jorginho for a combined £108m, according to one national newspaper.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are hopeful they can still hijack Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed £88m move to Juventus, while Chelsea want £70m for Brazil winger Willian, with Barcelona and Manchester United interested. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham want to sign 23-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain.