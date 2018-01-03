Transfer gossip Wednesday: Leeds United sign young Finn | Millers set to lose out in striker chase | Barnsley in £1m bid | Boro duo wanted

PETERBOROUGH UNITED have reportedly had a bid accepted by Ipswich Town for free-scoring striker Kieffer Moore, also a big target for Rotherham United and other League One clubs.

Moore, 25, is available for transfer from Championship side Ipswich Town, where he has just returned after firing 13 goals in a half-season loan with the Millers, who have also lodged a six-figure bid.

Under offer: Barnsley have made a �1m bid for loanee Joe Williams.

Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United have also been linked with the player, whose price tag is believed to be an initial £250,000.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “We have had a bid for Kieffer Moore accepted by Ipswich. But there are a lot of add-ons attached which our chairman might not fancy.

“We believe Moore playing alongside Jack Marriott with Marcus Maddison supplying the crosses would be formidable in League One.

“Moore has done well for Rotherham this season and obviously they also want him so we will have to wait and see.”

Set to stay: Hull City's Ola Aina. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United have signed 19-year-old central defender Aapo Halme from Finnish side HJK Helsinki on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 6ft 4in Halme featured regularly for HJK as they won their domestic league in 2017 and has also represented Finland at Under-19 level.

Halme will join Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 side with the view to stepping up to the first team in the coming months, although he has an outside chance of featuring in the FA Cup third round at Newport on Sunday.

Young Leeds United prospect Mallik Wilks is likely to loaned back out to another lower division club following his loan return from League Two high-fliers Accrington Stanley as he bids to gain further first-team experience.

Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer: On the way back to Chelsea.

Sunderland are interested in signing out-of-favour Middlesbrough midfielders Adam Clayton and Adam Forshaw.

The Wearsiders are desperately short of central midfielders and have targetted the duo, with Clayton having been linked with a host of clubs, including Leeds United, Sheffield United, Derby County and Aston Villa.

The pair have yet to feature under new Boro chief Tony Pulis, who recently stated that the club’s squad was too big.

Sunderland have Jonny Williams, Lee Cattermole, Didier N’Dong and Darron Gibson sidelined and manager Chris Coleman is working overtime to bring in reinforcements.

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall has stressed that he does not want to lose big Scunthorpe United target Tony McMahon.

The Bantams have rejected a bid from Iron for the 31-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer after signing a one-year deal before the start of the season.

McCall, who saw promising winger/full-back Tyrell Robinson sign a new deal yesterday, said: “As far as I know, Scunthorpe have made a bid which is not acceptable to us.

“But Tony is in no way looking to leave the club. So, the position is status quo for me and I want him in our squad 100 per cent.”

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann said: “We put a bid in and if they want to let him go, great, and if they don’t, they don’t. We then go on to target number two and target number three.”

Sheffield United have been told to expect no quick resolution to their ongoing bid to sign Southend midfielder Ryan Leonard.

An improved bid, believed to have been in the region of £700,000, was rejected before the transfer window reopened for Leonard, out of contract this summer.

Southend chief Phil Brown said: “There’s a renewed bid on the table for Lenny which has been turned down, but the conversations are open and probably will be for all of January.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has indicated that Nigerian internationals Kenneth Omeruo and Ola Aina will not be recalled from their loan clubs in the January transfer window.

Ania is currently at Hull City and Conte expects the pair to remain out on loan for the rest of the season.

Barnsley are waiting for a response from top-flight side Everton after making a bid to sign impressive loanee midfielder Joe Williams on a full-time deal.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye in a fine first half of the season at Oakwell, with head coach Paul Heckingbottom eager to kick-start some window business by signing the Huyton-born player.

The Reds - backed by new owners who have promised that funds are available for team strengthening this month - have lodged an offer worth in the region of £1m for the Huyton-born player, who joined the club on a season-long loan in July.

Kasey Palmer has ended his second loan spell with Huddersfield Town five months early.

The Chelsea youngster, who impressed for the Terriers last season, has endured an injury-hit return and has decided to head back to the capital.