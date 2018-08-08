Transfer gossip, Wednesday: Middlesbrough winger goes for £18m | Leeds United linked to Posh star | Derby beat Sheffield United to £5m striker

MIDDLESBROUGH winger Adama Traore has joined Wolves for a club-record £18m.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Molineux and becomes the fifth summer signing for the Premier League new boys.

Scunthorpe United's Duane Holmes: Linked to Millers.

Traore, who came through the youth system at Barcelona, excelled in Boro’s Championship campaign last season.

He made 71 appearances in two seasons at the Riverside, having joined from Aston Villa in 2016.

The Spaniard joins Rui Patricio, Jonny Castro Otto, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez as Nuno Espirito Santo’s new signings.

Frank Lampard continues to splash the cash at Derby after buying Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn.

Linked to the Boro: Derby County's former Hull City midfield player Tom Huddlestone, right.

The Rams have fought off competition from Middlesbrough and Sheffield United to land Waghorn for around £5m.

Lampard told the club’s official website: “He has been sought-after all summer and we’ve managed to bring him here, which is fantastic.

“We sold the club to him and, importantly, he wanted to come here and that’s the sort of player that I want in the squad.

“Martyn has many great qualities and he has been pretty prolific over the last few years in front of goal. He is a real all-round striker and last year we saw not only could he score goals in the Championship but create them as well.”

Leeds United and Boro are among a quintet of Championship clubs in a beat-the-deadline race to sign Peterborough United playmaker Marcus Maddison. Derby County, Aston Villa and Preston North End are also keen on the 24-year-old, reported to have a £2.5m release clause in his contract and tipped to leave London Road before the deadline.

Derby were originally linked with Maddison in June, and have since snapped up striker Jack Marriott from Posh.

Maddison has scored 44 goals and provided 61 assists in 177 games for Peterborough since joining in 2014.

Rotherham United are competing with Derby to sign Scunthorpe United midfielder Duane Holmes, with the former Huddersfield Town player tipped to leave the Iron this week

Hull City are continuing to work on a deal that could see Lee Cattermole leave Sunderland on loan.

Tigers chief Nigel Adkins wants the 30-year-old to improve his team’s options after the departures of Seb Larsson and Davie Meyler this summer, but wages are a key issue.

Cattermole is the highest paid player at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland keen to let him go to ease up their wage bill, with the Stockton-born player having three years left on his lucrative deal.

Both clubs are working towards reaching arrangement on paying Cattermole’s wages, which could see him head out on loan first.

Rumoured Tigers target Brandon Barker has joined Preston North End on a season-long loan.

Huddersfield Town remain keen on bringing in Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza before the deadline, to help plug the gap left by the exit of Tom Ince.

Mbenza scored 10 goals in 43 appearances last season as Montpellier finished comfortably mid-table in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old, who began his career with French second division side Valenciennes, is a Belgium Under-21 international.

Tom Huddlestone, Yannick Bolasie and Jordan Hugill remain names strongly linked with Middlesbrough, intent on doing several pieces of key business in the next few days.

Leeds United are in the mix with Fulham and Swansea to free agent midfielder Sean Clare, who recently left Sheffield Wednesday.