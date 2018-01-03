Transfer round-up: Leeds United add development prospect | Sheffield United striker departs | Rotherham United outbid in Moore race

LEEDS UNITED’S recruitment of up-and-coming young continental players with development potential has continued with the signing of teenage HJK Helsinki centre-back Aapo Halme.

The 6ft 4 in defender, 19, has joined for an undisclosed six-figure fee on a four-year deal, having helped his club win the Finnish title in 2017.

Halme will join up with the club’s development squad.

Leeds have also announced an official link-up between the club and the Aspire Academy in Qatar, run by United board member Ivan Bravo.

Peterborough have had a bid for ex-Rotherham United loanee Kieffer Moore accepted by Ipswich, jeopardising the Millers’ quest to re-sign the striker.

Rotherham had a bid lodged with Ipswich, but Posh have upped the ante with a fresh six-figure offer. Moore is also the subject of interest from other League One clubs, with some Championship sides monitoring developments.

James knows it’s a good move for him and I’ve also got to make sure we’re in the best possible position to move for our targets when they become available. Chris Wilder

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry said: “We have had a bid for Kieffer accepted by Ipswich. But there are a lot of add ons attached which our chairman might not fancy.”

Barnsley striker Ike Ugbo is back at Chelsea after his season-long loan was cut short.

Middlesbrough loan defender Connor Roberts has returned to Swansea after his loan spell was terminated by mutual consent.

Sheffield United striker James Hanson, who they signed last January from Bradford City, is back in League One having joined Bury on loan until the end of the season. Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “James hasn’t played much football this season and needs to go out and play some games. He knows it’s a good move for him and I’ve also got to make sure we’re in the best possible position to move for our targets when they become available.”