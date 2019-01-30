Transfer Talk – Leeds United’s Hadi Sacko swaps Spain for Turkey as Sheffield United close in on Scott Hogan

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED winger Hadi Sacko has headed back out on loan after signing a half-season deal with Turkish outfit Ankaragucu.

The 24-year-old’s year-long loan at Spanish side Las Palmas was cut short last week.

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan is wanted by Sheffield United.

Leeds are meanwhile continuing to work towards the completion of a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James ahead of the deadline.

The Whites have added 17-year-old Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz to their development squad after signing him from Ruch Chorzow on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Sheffield United are closing in on their third capture of the January transfer window after setting up a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan on loan.

Salford-born Hogan has been a player on Blades manager Chris Wilder’s radar for some time.

Villa recently gave the forward the green light to discuss a move away from Villa Park and the Blades have leapt ahead in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

The striker, joined Villa from Brentford in the mid-season window two years ago for a fee of £9m potentially rising to £12m.

The Republic of Ireland international scored six times in 37 games during the 2017-18 season, but has fallen out of favour this season.

Hogan, who spent a spell at FC Halifax Town early in his career, would supplement the Blades’ earlier January loan signings of Cardiff City forward Gary Madine and Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell.

The deal is set to be completed today. Meanwhile, Blades winger Nathan Thomas has joined Carlisle United on loan for the rest of the season.

Hull City are being linked with a move for Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn.

The Wales international, 19, returned to Anfield earlier this winter after a low-key loan spell at Sheffield United and is likely to go out again on a temporary basis to gain first-team experience.

Hull are also hoping to bring in some defensive additions to boost their options ahead of Thursday’s deadline and are running the rule over free agent Liam Ridgewell.

Middlesbrough are targeting another defensive addition after seeing loan centre-half Danny Batth recalled by Wolves – and promptly sold to Stoke City in a £3.5m deal.

Boro – in the market for several players ahead of tomorrow’s deadline – elected not to table a counter-offer.

Former Boro captain Grant Leadbitter, 33, has completed his expected return to hometown club Sunderland where he started his career.

Leadbitter rebuffed Championship interest to head back to Wearside where he has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

Barnsley are understood not to have received any bids for centre-half Ethan Pinnock despite reports to the contrary.

The defender, in outstanding form for the Reds this season, has been linked with a move to Brentford with reports suggesting that the Oakwell club have turned down a £3m offer.

But it is understood that the stories are no more than speculation.