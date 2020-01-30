Transfer window latest as departures at Hull City, Rotherham United and Bradford City, but new arrival at Sheffield Wednesday

WEST BROM have agreed a fee in the region of £800,000 to sign Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki – to follow on from their loan capture of Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson.

The Polish winger, out of contract in the summer, is one of Hull’s top earners and has been linked with several clubs this month including Nottingham Forest and Celtic.

Hull did retain an option to extend Grosicki’s contract by 12 months, but due to the winger’s weekly wages, it was always unlikely that they would exercise that option – with the 31-year-old also never likely to sign any deal on reduced terms.

With Grosicki able to walk away for nothing in June, Hull have adopted a pragmatic stance regarding his situation.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of forward Alessio Da Cruz from Serie A side Parma on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Ascoli in the Italian second tier.

A former Under-20 Dutch international, Da Cruz scored six times and claimed six assists during his 18-game loan spell in Serie B.

Bradford City forward James Vaughan has joined League One side Tranmere Rovers – on loan for the rest of the season – for an undisclosed fee, with the future of Eoin Doyle remaining up in the air following a bid from Swindon Town.

Both were left out of the City side who drew 1-1 with Cheltenham on Tuesday night, with Bradford having been knocked back in a bid to sign Sunderland striker Will Grigg as a potential replacement for Vaughan.

Swindon have re-signed Rotherham United forward Jerry Yates for a second loan spell.

Yates netted 13 times for the Robins in the first half of 2019-20 before the Millers took advantage of a recall clause to run the rule over him before deciding on his future for the remainder of 2019-20.

Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier has signed a new three-and-half-year contract.