Tributes flood in following death of former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Halifax Town midfielder Mick Kennedy

Tributes have been paid to former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Halifax Town midfielder Mick Kennedy following his death at the age of 57.

The tough-tackling Republic of Ireland international made more than 500 league appearances for Halifax, Huddersfield, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Bradford, Leicester, Luton, Stoke, Chesterfield and Wigan.

He won two senior caps for Ireland having represented his country’s under-21s on four occasions.

A message on the Town Twitter account posted on Sunday afternoon, read: “Everyone at #htafc is saddened to learn of the death of Mick Kennedy, who played in midfield for Town between 1980 & 1982. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.”

Portsmouth, whose then manager Alan Ball paid £100,000 for Kennedy during the summer of 1984 and saw him help the club win promotion to the first division three years later, offered their condolences to his family.

A statement on portsmouthfc.co.uk read: “Pompey are mourning the death of Mick Kennedy, who has passed away at the age of 57.

“The thoughts of everyone at Portsmouth Football Club are with Mick’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Former Pompey team-mate Mick Quinn added on Twitter: “Just found out my friend and former team-mate Mick Kennedy passed away yesterday. Mick and his family very kindly let me stay with them when I first joined @officialpompey.

“A very under-rated player in my book and a fantastic skipper in our promotion side. Condolences to his family.”

There was a message of support too from Stoke, who said in a statement: “Stoke City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former player Mick Kennedy at the age of 57.

“The club extends sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”