Tuesday transfer gossip: Leeds and Blades battle for Boro man | Millers want striker to return | Town close in on Monaco defender

MIDFIELD play-maker Adam Clayton could be on his way back to Elland Road.

Unable to break into Middlesbrough’s first team this season, Clayton has been linked with a move to Sheffield United but it now appears that Leeds United are interested in the player who shone for them in 50 appearances between 2010 and 2012 before moving to Huddersfield Town.

Barry Bannan: Struggling with injury.

Cardiff, Aston Villa, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are also understood to be monitoring Clayton’s situation.

Brazilian defender Fabio, 27, is also said to be unhappy at Boro after failing to make Tony Pulis’s first two squads.

Wednesday’s Scotland midfield player Barry Bannan has denied that he has handed in a transfer request, pointing out that his groin injury is taking longer than expected to clear.

Hull City are desperate to bring in fresh faces after defeat at Bolton left them out of the Championship’s bottom three only on goal difference. The Tigers have won just one of their last 13 games and the festive period was an unhappy one for manager Nigel Adkins as his side gleaned just two points from a possible 12.

Rotherham United chief Paul Warne wants to sign 6ft 5in striker Kieffer Moore on a permanent basis after the player, who scored 13 goals for the Millers during the first half of the season, was recalled by parent club Ipswich Town.

Warne believes Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy is ready to sell the player who is out of contract in the summer but is expected to face stiff competition from Bradford City, Charlton and Scunthorpe for his signature.

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has confirmed that the club are close to signing Terence Kongolo on loan from AS Monaco.

Kongolo has made just six appearances for Monaco this season following an £11m move from Feyenoord and Wagner said: “I can confirm that we are approaching a deal. We are charmed by him, we know him and now we are going to see what will happen in the transfer period,Hopefully, we can pull the deal off.”